UK Watchdog Closes Probe Into KPMG’s Audit Of HBOS

Law360, London (September 19, 2017, 11:52 AM BST) -- The Financial Reporting Council said Tuesday that it had dropped its investigation into KPMG LLP’s audit of HBOS PLC in the months before the bank had to be rescued during the 2008 financial crisis, finding the auditing giant couldn't have foreseen those problems at the time.



The FRC says "there is not a realistic prospect” of a tribunal bringing an adverse finding against KPMG. (AP) The FRC — the body responsible for enforcing accounting and auditing standards in the U.K. — said it had conducted a...

