Activists Look To Derail $20B Clariant-Huntsman Merger
Corvex and 40 North, which now holds a combined 15.1 percent stake in Clariant through a vehicle named White Tale Holdings, said in a letter to the Swiss chemical company’s board that the proposed merger-of-equals not only undervalues the company but also goes against efforts by Clariant to become a pure-play specialty chemicals...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login