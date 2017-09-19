Activists Look To Derail $20B Clariant-Huntsman Merger

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 3:09 PM EDT) -- Activist investors Corvex Management and 40 North on Tuesday threatened to vote against Switzerland-based Clariant AG’s pending $10 billion merger-of-equals with Huntsman Corp. unless alternatives are explored, contending the deal “destroys” shareholder value.



Corvex and 40 North, which now holds a combined 15.1 percent stake in Clariant through a vehicle named White Tale Holdings, said in a letter to the Swiss chemical company’s board that the proposed merger-of-equals not only undervalues the company but also goes against efforts by Clariant to become a pure-play specialty chemicals...

