3 Due Diligence Errors That Could Ruin Your PE Client's Deal

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 2:33 PM EDT) -- There's no question that due diligence performed by a legal adviser is an important part of the process when private equity clients are looking to make an investment, but even the most detail-oriented attorneys are prone to an oversight or a gaffe every so often.



Some mistakes could be deal killers while others might not be the end of the world, but the best way for attorneys to ensure that a client's investment doesn't get tripped up by a mistake is to have a handle on...

To view the full article, register now.