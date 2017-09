White Men Get Biggest Pay Bump From Law Degrees

Law360, Grand Rapids (September 19, 2017, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A law degree offers a springboard to a higher salary for all graduates, but research out Tuesday reveals that springboard is more powerful for white graduates than minorities and launches men farther than women.



The increase in earnings from a law degree relative to a bachelor’s degree, called the earnings premium, is higher for whites than it is for racial minorities by tens of thousands of dollars a year, according to a paper posted online Tuesday to the Social Science Research Network and titled “Are Law...

