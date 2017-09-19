Neuberger Berman Closes Credit Opportunities Fund At $1.1B
NB Private Equity Credit Opportunities Fund LP’s investments will center on secondary market transactions and brings the committed capital that Neuberger Berman manages to $3.1 billion, the company said. A company representative confirmed Tuesday that the fund closed on Sept. 12 after fundraising for about a year.
“We are thrilled by the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login