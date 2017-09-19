Neuberger Berman Closes Credit Opportunities Fund At $1.1B

By Adam Rhodes

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 1:16 PM EDT) -- Private investment manager Neuberger Berman on Tuesday said it closed its credit opportunities fund with $1.1 billion in limited partner commitments to be used to invest in private equity-backed companies’ secured and unsecured debt.

NB Private Equity Credit Opportunities Fund LP’s investments will center on secondary market transactions and brings the committed capital that Neuberger Berman manages to $3.1 billion, the company said. A company representative confirmed Tuesday that the fund closed on Sept. 12 after fundraising for about a year. 

“We are thrilled by the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular