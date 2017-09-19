PE-Backed Chemical Producer PQ Launches $638M IPO

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 3:26 PM EDT) -- PQ Group Holdings Inc., a private equity-backed producer of specialty chemicals and materials, launched an estimated $638 million initial public offering on Tuesday, advised by Ropes & Gray LLP.



Malvern, Pennsylvania-based PQ said it plans to offer 29 million shares priced between $21 and $23, raising $638 million if shares price at midpoint. Proceeds could rise to $733.7 million if underwriters exercise an option to buy an additional 4.35 million shares.



PQ will spend proceeds primarily to reduce debt. The company’s top shareholder, consisting of investment...

