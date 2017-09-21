Legal Tech Download: Atrium And An Equifax-Suing Chatbot

Law360, Grand Rapids (September 21, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The world of legal technology is quickly evolving, with new products aimed at aiding lawyers coming to market in rapid succession.



Recent developments include the creation of a new tool for in-house legal departments that allows them to compare the cost of bringing work in-house to that of outsourcing it, the launch of a law firm named Atrium LLP and venture capital-backed technology company named Atrium LTS that operate in concert with each other, and a quick response by legal chatbot DoNotPay to the Equifax data...

