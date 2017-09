FTC Contests Impax's Defense Of Opana ER Patent Settlement

Law360, Fort Wayne (September 19, 2017, 1:39 PM EDT) -- Impax Laboratories Inc. has no pro-competitive justifications for its 2010 patent dispute settlement with Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the drug Opana ER, and none of its defenses of the agreement’s alleged reverse payment hold water, the Federal Trade Commission said in a Friday filing in its administrative proceeding against Impax.



Impax has argued that the settlement promoted competition because it allowed the company to introduce a generic version of Opana ER before Endo’s patent on the drug expired, but that defense falls apart when scrutinized through...

