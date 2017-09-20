St. Louis Payroll Tax, Development Deals Upheld

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The city of St. Louis has the constitutional right to impose payroll taxes and to make special redevelopment deals that are in the public interest, a Missouri appeals court ruled Tuesday.



The court affirmed a trial court ruling that recognized the city’s right to assess a 0.5 percent payroll tax was consistent with state law, adding that the appellants failed to prove the city exceeded its constitutional authority. The court also rejected separate appeals aimed at two specific “cooperation agreements” the city drafted with private businesses...

