FCA To Revamp Oversight Under Expanded Conduct Regime

Law360, London (September 20, 2017, 10:19 AM BST) -- Britain’s financial regulator is to revamp its approach to supervision early next year as it broadens its conduct regime to include every firm it oversees, a senior executive said on Wednesday.



The regime that holds top executives at the biggest banks and largest investment firms to specific conduct requirements is to be significantly widened. (AP) The Financial Conduct Authority is currently consulting on expansion of the Senior Managers and Certification regime from the 900 banks and deposit-takers currently covered to more than 56,000 regulated firms in...

To view the full article, register now.