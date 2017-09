PTAB Says System Not To Blame For Luv N’ Care Late Petition

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 3:54 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Monday denied Luv N’ Care Ltd.’s challenge to a patent covering pails used to wash shampoo from a baby’s hair, rejecting the baby products maker’s argument that its petition was late because of problems with the board’s online filing system.



Michael McGinley, an inventor of the patent, and his Missouri company sued Luv N’ Care in March 2016, accusing it of infringement. Luv N’ Care had one year from that point to file a petition with the PTAB challenging...

