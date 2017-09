FDA Warning Wire: More Belladonna Teething Pills Draw Ire

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration took a bite out of yet one more homeopathic company making children’s teething products with belladonna, scolded an organ transplant preservation company for mishandling complaints and chided a Korean drugmaker for testing ointments on employees while investigating product complaints.



Here’s this week’s roundup of the agency’s enforcement actions.



Belladonna in Teething Products for Tots



Yet another homeopathic company came under FDA fire for making a children’s teething product containing potentially toxic belladonna, according to a letter dated Sept. 1....

To view the full article, register now.