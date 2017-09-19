UK Offers Overseas Investment Insurance For Political Risk

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 12:52 PM EDT) -- Britain’s export credit agency is to offer U.K. businesses wider access to government-backed insurance to protect firms investing abroad against political risk, the government’s international trade minister said on Tuesday.



The enhanced support from U.K. Export Finance, which provides loans, guarantees and insurance to business, comes amid a government push to encourage more U.K. companies to invest overseas as the country prepares to exit the European Union.



UKEF’s overseas investment insurance provides U.K. companies investing abroad with protection against losses, primarily related to political or extraneous...

