Hitachi Metals Hits Chinese Rivals With ITC Trade Secrets Suit

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Hitachi Metals filed a complaint at the U.S. International Trade Commission on Tuesday alleging that a number of Chinese companies have violated the Tariff Act by selling and importing into the U.S. amorphous metals manufactured using misappropriated trade secrets.



The partially redacted complaint filed by Hitachi Metals and its subsidiary, Metglas, says the companies manufactured, imported and sold certain amorphous metal products made with stolen trade secrets handed over to them by two former Hitachi Metals Ltd. employees.



“The proposed manufacturer respondents’ unfair acts have substantially...

