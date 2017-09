Dodd-Frank Rollbacks May Lead To Bank Failures, Panel Says

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A panel of former top financial regulators, policymakers and academics warned the Trump administration on Tuesday that some of the recommendations it's made for rolling back bank rules under Dodd-Frank and other laws could make it harder to prevent the collapse of global financial firms and mitigate the damage.



The Systemic Risk Council, a group including former Bank of England Deputy Governor Sir Paul Tucker, ex-Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Chair Sheila Bair and former Federal Reserve Chair Paul Volcker, said in their letter that several recommendations...

