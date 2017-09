Wis. Appeals Court OKs 'Right-To-Work' Law

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin state appeals court overturned a lower court ruling that nullified the state’s so-called right-to-work law Tuesday, saying that blocking employers from making workers pay dues as a condition of employment is not “taking” union property under the Wisconsin Constitution.



The unanimous panel rejected a Dane County judge’s finding the law, known as Act 1, violates the constitution’s takings clause by forcing unions to work for non-member workers without reimbursement, saying the law doesn’t make unions provide services to anyone.



“The unions may be required...

