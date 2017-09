We Must Protect Consumers From Illegal Debt Collectors

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A few summers ago, Maryellen and Peter, a married couple from Bellingham, Massachusetts, were getting ready to send their two sons to middle school. To help them prepare for their classes, this couple bought them each a laptop with a $1,500 loan. Within a few years, their sons were in college and the loan was paid off in full.



That should have been the end of the story. Instead, years later Maryellen and Peter started receiving harassing letters from Lustig Glaser & Wilson PC, the largest debt...

To view the full article, register now.