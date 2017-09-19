Lawmakers Urge Trump To Fight Unfair Labor Practices

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Four Democratic legislators on Tuesday urged the Trump administration to work on countering foreign labor practices they say cost U.S. jobs and undercut American workers.



The administration needs to move on enforcing the various labor obligations that are part of existing trade agreements it has with other nations so American workers and businesses can effectively compete, according to the letter signed by Senate Finance Committee ranking member Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., House Ways and Means Committee ranking member Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., and trade subcommittee ranking...

To view the full article, register now.