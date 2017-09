Permits For Washington Methanol Refinery Nixed

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Environmentalists claimed a win on Monday after a Washington state board that hears appeals of various permits voided two permits for a proposed methanol refinery in Kalama, saying there is a need for more clean energy instead of fossil fuels.



The state Shorelines Hearings Board remanded a final environmental impact statement to the Port of Kalama and Cowlitz County for the Northwest Innovation Works project because the assessment didn’t fully analyze the impacts of greenhouse gas emissions on the project or consider whether additional mitigation was...

