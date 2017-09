CFPB Missed Chance To Punish Wells Fargo: House Repubs

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 5:07 PM EDT) -- House Republicans on Tuesday said that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau passed on the chance to fine Wells Fargo & Co. at least $10 billion and investigate additional fraudulent account generation when the bureau entered into a settlement with the bank last year.



A report from the Republican staff at the House Financial Services Committee said in the latest of its reports on the CFPB’s role in the investigation and ultimate $185 million fraudulent account settlement with Wells Fargo last September that the federal consumer finance...

