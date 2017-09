Trump EPA Nominee Set To Argue Against Silica Rules

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 9:43 PM EDT) -- President Trump’s nominee to serve as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s assistant administrator of air and radiation, currently a Hunton & Williams partner, is scheduled to argue before the D.C. Circuit against new rules reducing silica exposure in the construction industry, a Tuesday docket entry revealed.



William L. Wehrum was announced as Trump’s nominee for assistant administrator earlier this month. The docketing entry in the D.C. Circuit said Wehrum was an “arguing attorney” for industry intervenor National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association, which is opposed to...

To view the full article, register now.