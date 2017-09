NC Appeals Court Backs Duke Monopoly Over Power Sales

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina appeals court on Tuesday said that an environmental group acted as a public utility when it installed solar panels at a Greensboro, North Carolina, church and charged it for the electricity they generated, infringing upon Duke Energy Corp.'s state-sanctioned monopoly over electricity sales in the region.



Affirming an April 2016 order issued by the North Carolina Utilities Commission, a panel ruled 2-1 that North Carolina Waste Awareness and Reduction Network's actions — in which it owned and operated the solar panels installed at...

To view the full article, register now.