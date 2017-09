Financial Services Can't Get EU Cross-Border Tax Exemption

Law360, London (September 21, 2017, 6:48 PM BST) -- The European Union’s highest court said Thursday that financial services do not pass the necessary “public interest” test for certain value added tax exemptions, in a pair of judgments that narrow the scope of cost-sharing regimes in member states.



The Court of Justice of the EU handed down rulings in a pair of cases that raised questions for how value added tax, or VAT, cost-sharing exemptions can apply to subsidiaries of financial services group companies that operate across different EU countries.



Under EU law, such an...

