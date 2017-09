ESMA Gets New Supervision Powers In EU Regulator Overhaul

Law360, London (September 20, 2017, 12:57 PM BST) -- The European Securities and Markets Authority will be handed a greater role in market abuse investigations under European Union plans to make the watchdog the direct supervisor for a range of capital markets, the bloc’s head of financial services said Wednesday.



The European Commission plans to extend ESMA’s powers to include supervision of capital markets sectors such as central depositories, money market funds, trading venues, financial technology and alternative investment funds. The Commission is planning to create an integrated capital market across the EU and more...

