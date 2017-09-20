Insurer Hires Former Spy Chief For Cyber Expertise

Law360, London (September 20, 2017, 12:06 PM BST) -- Hiscox U.K. and Ireland has hired the former director of Britain's national intelligence and surveillance agency as a special adviser on cybersecurity, the insurer said on Wednesday.



Robert Hannigan, who headed the Government Communications Headquarters, or GCHQ, from November 2014 until January this year, will advise the business on emerging criminal threats and help develop new and existing cyber policies.



“The organizations that protect us — from insurers and software providers to U.K. regulators — must also evolve their understanding and defense against cybercrime, and the...

To view the full article, register now.