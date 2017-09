ECB Sets Out Fintech License Plan And Warns City Firms

Law360, London (September 21, 2017, 1:09 PM BST) -- The European Central Bank published detailed proposals on Thursday for licensing financial technology firms which perform banking services in the eurozone, warning British firms they will have extra hurdles to clear if they want to continue serving the bloc.



The ECB has issued a guide outlining how it will assess applications for licenses from general credit institutions, and a second guide aimed at financial technology credit institutions as part of its plan to create specialist fintech licenses.



The consultation, which runs until Nov. 2, is also...

