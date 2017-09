Trump Fed. Judge Pick Says Trans Kid Part Of ‘Satan’s Plan’

Law360, Grand Rapids (September 20, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judicial nominee referred to a transgender child as evidence of “Satan’s plan,” defended conversion therapy and compared same-sex marriage to marrying a pet or a tree in a 2015 lecture to a group of pastors, a video unearthed Wednesday shows.



First Assistant Attorney General of Texas Jeffrey C. Mateer, who was nominated earlier this month by President Donald Trump to serve as a judge in the Eastern District of Texas, lamented about “Satan’s plan” and the role a transgender child plays in that...

