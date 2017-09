Alibaba-Backed Best Leads 5 IPOs Raising Nearly $1B

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 2:39 PM EDT) -- Best Inc., an Alibaba-backed Chinese logistics company, raised $450 million in an initial public offering that was downsized significantly from original terms but still the largest of five IPOs that priced Tuesday and Wednesday, raising $995 million total.



Hangzhou-based Best issued 45 million American depositary shares priced at $10 each, the bottom of a reduced price range. The supply chain company had planned to offer 62.1 million shares priced between $13 and $15 but downsized its deal on Tuesday.



Best did not immediately respond to a...

