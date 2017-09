Enviros Threaten Duke Energy With Coal Ash Pollution Suits

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Community groups in Indiana, Kentucky and North Carolina on Wednesday hit Duke Energy with notices that they intend to sue the company for allegedly withholding dam safety information related to potential coal ash spills.



In 14 notices of intent to sue, the groups — represented by the Southern Environmental Law Center and Earthjustice — said Duke Energy maintains “primitive, aging” dams that hold back coal ash next to rivers and lakes. They said the company violated the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2015 rule governing coal ash...

