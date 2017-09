J&J Blocking Remicade Biosimilar Sales, Pfizer Says

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Pfizer Inc. can't break into the market with its biosimilar version of Johnson & Johnson's blockbuster biologic Remicade, as J&J and its subsidiary Janssen Biotech Inc. have been holding onto a monopoly through a multifaceted anti-competitive campaign, Pfizer told a Pennsylvania federal court Wednesday.



Pfizer launched its biosimilar Inflectra in November, but J&J has stayed at the top of the market with its pricier product through a “Biosimilar Readiness Plan” — a series of tactics that violate the Sherman Act, the suit says. The medication, known as infliximab,...

