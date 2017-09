FDA Cherry-Picking Record In Sensipar Case, Amgen Says

Law360, Washington (September 20, 2017, 3:09 PM EDT) -- Amgen Inc. accused the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Wednesday of limiting evidence in the company’s exclusivity bid for blockbuster calcium-control drug Sensipar, prompting a D.C. federal judge to ask that the parties privately solve the stalemate before the case goes forward.



Amgen is seeking documents to show that the FDA has inconsistently applied its test for pediatric drugs eligible for a six-month period of exclusivity from generic competition, which the agency grants in exchange for having the applicant conduct pediatric studies.



Amgen argued in D.C....

To view the full article, register now.