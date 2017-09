Adams Resources Gets Nod For Additional Well Interest Sale

Law360, Wilmington (September 20, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt oil and gas driller Adams Resources Exploration Corp. received court approval Wednesday in Delaware for the sale of two additional well interests after an earlier sale generated proceeds of more than $5 million.



During a hearing in Wilmington, Adams Resources' attorney Bill Sullivan of Sullivan Hazeltine Allinson LLC told the court that the company abandoned a plan to market its interests in 12 wells online following a pair of larger asset sales in August because it found that two of those wells were significantly more...

