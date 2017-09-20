Yellen Says Fed Looking At Potential Wells Fargo Sanctions

By Evan Weinberger

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday warned that the central bank was looking closely at taking actions against Wells Fargo & Co. for its “egregious and unacceptable” sales practices and other problems.

Yellen said she could not comment on confidential supervisory matters regarding Wells Fargo or investigations into the scandal-plagued bank. But the Fed has pledged to seek out the “root causes” of what led to Wells employees generating millions of fraudulent accounts and engaging in other problematic practices that have resulted in a host...
