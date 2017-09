EU Court Scratches End Of Poultry Subsidy On Technicality

Law360, Washington (September 20, 2017, 9:32 PM EDT) -- The Court of Justice of the European Union on Wednesday cited a procedural error in annulling a regulation that eliminated a subsidy on poultry meat, but the court said the regulation would remain in effect until a new measure was adopted.



France and two companies, Doux SA and Tilly-Sabco SAS, challenged the 2013 regulation fixing the export refund for poultry meat at zero, and the Court of Justice found the European Commission failed to submit a draft regulation for proper consideration. But the court also found...

