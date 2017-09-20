Worker, Voting Rights Dominate Panel On Trump Judge Picks

Law360, Washington (September 20, 2017, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Questions on criminal representation, employment issues and voting maps dominated a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for four of President Donald Trump's picks for federal judicial vacancies Wednesday, including a pair of BigLaw partners.



The four district judge nominees to posts in Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina, in addition to a Tenth Circuit judicial nominee, vowed to be independent, impartial judges before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Republican members of the panel praised the nominees, who include partners at Ogletree Deakins and Alston & Bird, and would fill some...

