Trivest Closes Latest Family-Owned Fund At $600M

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Trivest Partners closed its latest fund after taking in $600 million worth of capital commitments that will be used toward founder and family-owned investments throughout the U.S. and Canada, the private equity firm announced Tuesday.



Miami-based Trivest said Trivest Fund VI will make investments in a number of areas, including manufacturing, distribution, health care and consumer industries. The fund is Trivest's 12th overall and the fifth fund devoted to founder and family-owned opportunities.



Endowments, corporate and public pensions, insurance companies, funds of funds, and individuals are...

