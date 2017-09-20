Trivest Closes Latest Family-Owned Fund At $600M

By Matthew Guarnaccia

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Trivest Partners closed its latest fund after taking in $600 million worth of capital commitments that will be used toward founder and family-owned investments throughout the U.S. and Canada, the private equity firm announced Tuesday.

Miami-based Trivest said Trivest Fund VI will make investments in a number of areas, including manufacturing, distribution, health care and consumer industries. The fund is Trivest's 12th overall and the fifth fund devoted to founder and family-owned opportunities.

Endowments, corporate and public pensions, insurance companies, funds of funds, and individuals are...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular