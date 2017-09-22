Mass. Judge Uses Fiction To Bring Readers To The Bench

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 10:15 AM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Michael Ponsor was nearly 30 years on the bench before he published his first novel. The delay wasn’t for lack of material.



“A courtroom is really a plot factory for somebody who’s interested in writing. It’s a place that is just brimming with great stories,” Judge Ponsor, who has been a judge in Massachusetts since 1984, told Law360 in a recent phone interview.



Judge Ponsor has found that fiction gives him the freedom to explore complex legal issues in a public forum without...

To view the full article, register now.