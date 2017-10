Global 20: Sidley Austin

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin LLP’s focus on international growth is reflected in its work on Athene Holding LLC’s massive $1.24 billion initial public offering along with its addition of more than 20 private equity-focused partners in London and in a new Munich office, once again landing the firm a spot on Law360’s Global 20 list.



Sidley Austin



U.S. headcount: 1,567



Global headcount: 1,930



Total offices: 20



Offices by Region:



North America: 10



Europe: 4



Asia-Pacific: 6 Chicago-headquartered Sidley Austin — which was founded more than 100 years ago...

