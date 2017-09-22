Supreme Court Petitions Energy Lawyers Should Watch

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 12:12 PM EDT) -- While the U.S. Supreme Court’s docket for its upcoming term isn't brimming with energy cases, the justices are poised to decide whether several suits with potentially significant ramifications for the energy industry — including disputes over the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's air enforcement authority and a municipal utility's ability to dodge an antitrust suit — are worthy of high court review.



Here are several petitions energy attorneys will be keeping an eye on as business gets underway next month at the nation's highest court:



Utility Fights...

To view the full article, register now.