Wilmington Trust Fights Student Loan Fund's Block On Exit

Law360, Wilmington (September 20, 2017, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Wilmington Trust Co. accused a troubled student loan investment fund of seeking to “conscript” WTC into extended administrative service Tuesday, despite the company's formal resignation in the wake of chronic control disputes, alleged improper instructions and widening litigation.



The filing comes one day after National Collegiate Student Loan Master Trust entered into a $22 million settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over mismanaged, undocumented and allegedly unenforceable debt collection efforts.



The filing also coincides with a National Collegiate request that the Delaware Chancery Court keep...

To view the full article, register now.