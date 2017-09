Death Wish Coffee Co. Recalls Cold Brew For Botulism Risk

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A New York-based company called Death Wish Coffee Co. is voluntarily recalling its canned “Nitro Cold Brew” coffee out of a risk of botulism, a potentially deadly type of food poisoning, according to a notice posted Tuesday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



Death Wish Coffee, working with an outside expert, has come to the determination that its manufacturing processes could lead to the growth and production of the deadly toxin botulin, the bacterium that causes botulism, a rare and possibly fatal condition that can...

