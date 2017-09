Global 20: Eversheds Sutherland

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 2:42 PM EDT) -- Eversheds Sutherland, which formed in 2016 when U.S.-based Sutherland Asbill & Brennan LLP merged with the U.K.’s Eversheds LLP, advised on a $23 billion U.K. energy infrastructure project and a $2 billion Libyan construction dispute, landing the firm on Law360’s Global 20 list.



U.S. headcount: 429



Global headcount: 2,510



Total offices: 60



Offices by Region:



North America: 6



Europe: 39



Middle East: 6



Asia-Pacific: 4



Africa: 5 In December 2016, the two firms completed a trans-Atlantic merger that brought together 2,510 attorneys,1,365 of whom...

