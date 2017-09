Global 20: Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 1:27 PM EDT) -- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP continued building on its global roots this year, landing work on major cross-border transactions like GM’s European business sale as well as sovereign debt offerings for Iraq and South Korea to earn a spot on Law360’s Global 20 list.



Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton



U.S. headcount: 697



Global headcount: 1,268



Total offices: 16



Offices by Region:



North America: 2



Europe: 8



Middle East: 1



Asia-Pacific: 3



South America: 2 One of the firm’s more complicated transactional matters was representing General...

