Senate To Vote On ACA Repeal As Insurers Balk

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The Senate is set to vote next week on the contentious Affordable Care Act repeal measure, a leadership aide said Wednesday, as more groups came out against the embattled legislation.



The bill introduced by Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Bill Cassidy, R-La., and others last week would repeal the employer and individual mandate as well as retool its Medicaid expansion and premium support payments into state block grants. Democrats, medical groups and most recently a number of insurance companies have come out against the legislation, which Senate...

