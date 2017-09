Justice Ginsburg Traces Road To ‘Flaming Feminist Litigator’

Law360, Grand Rapids (September 20, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg told first-year law students in an address Wednesday that she rode the wave of the women’s movement, which in the 1970s was “coming alive all over the world,” as she solidified her reputation as a successful litigator fighting for women’s rights.



In a speech and Q&A session with students at Georgetown Law, Justice Ginsburg touched on what inspired her to become, in her words, a “flaming feminist litigator,” how the profession of law has changed for women since she was in school,...

To view the full article, register now.