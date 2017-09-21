EU Seeks To Tax Online Businesses Where Profits Are Earned

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 8:32 AM EDT) -- The European Union’s competition watchdog launched an agenda Thursday seeking agreement among the bloc's member countries to tax digital businesses where they earn profits, regardless of their physical location.



The European Commission issued a 10-page communication to the European Parliament and Council saying that the current requirement for companies to be physically present or own assets in a country before they can be taxed there is quickly becoming outdated as online retailers, social media platforms, subscription sites and collaborative sharing sites such as Airbnb are rapidly...

