WaMu Trust Says No Sanctions For Unpaid Contingency Fee

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The liquidating trustee of long-bankrupt Washington Mutual Inc. has hit back against Grant Thornton LLP’s bid for sanctions over an unpaid $5 million contingency fee, telling a Delaware bankruptcy judge the fee was only approved because the firm lied to the court at an earlier hearing.



The WMI Liquidating Trust says the bank agreed to a contingency fee capped at $5 million back in 2007 for Grant Thornton to pursue a legal strategy intended to squeeze $42 million out of the California Franchise Tax Board. That...

To view the full article, register now.