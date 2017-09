Breckenridge Admits Sensipar Generic Violates Amgen Patent

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Thursday approved a settlement in which Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc. admitted it infringed Amgen Inc.'s patent for its calcium reducer Sensipar when it asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve generics before the patent expired.



As part of the agreement signed by District Judge Gregory Sleet, Breckenridge acknowledged that production of a generic version of the drug would infringe Amgen’s patent, which expires in September 2026, and Amgen considered all other allegations against the company resolved. Amgen had asserted the patent...

