City Firms Make Last Plea To May Ahead Of Key Brexit Speech

Law360, London (September 21, 2017, 12:43 PM BST) -- Britain's financial industry on Thursday called on Prime Minister Theresa May to use her speech on Brexit terms in Florence on Friday to clarify what banks and insurers can expect when the U.K. leaves the Europea Union.



The British leader is to give an address in the Italian city days before the fourth round of negotiations begin over the the U.K.’s exit, and has been warned the government’s actions so far may have already permanently damaged London’s premier industries.



“This is only the second time we...

To view the full article, register now.