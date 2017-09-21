European Officials Begin Work On Euribor Replacement
The working group, which will be made up of market practitioners and representatives from the European Central Bank, was jointly announced by the European Commission, the European Securities and Markets Authority, the ECB and Belgian supervisor the Financial Services and Markets Authority.
“The signatory public authorities reiterate that existing rates must continue to be provided in a robust and...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login