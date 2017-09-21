European Officials Begin Work On Euribor Replacement

By Paige Long

Law360, London (September 21, 2017, 12:32 PM BST) -- European financial authorities announced Thursday the launch of a working group tasked with developing a risk-free overnight interest rate that will replace scandal-hit benchmarks currently under reform.

The working group, which will be made up of market practitioners and representatives from the European Central Bank, was jointly announced by the European Commission, the European Securities and Markets Authority, the ECB and Belgian supervisor the Financial Services and Markets Authority.

“The signatory public authorities reiterate that existing rates must continue to be provided in a robust and...
